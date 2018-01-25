From 50 Cent to $8M — rapper’s forgotten stash makes him a bitcoin millionaire
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson just remembered that he owns around 700 bitcoin, which makes him the newest member of the bitcoin millionaires club. At the time of writing, his hoard is worth around $8 million.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
