Weah invites Wenger to inauguration ceremony – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he has been invited to former footballer George Weah's inauguration as Liberia's president. Wenger But Wenger, who signed Weah when he was Monaco coach in 1988, expects to be too busy to make the trip from London for
