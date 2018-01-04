From the Archives: Obasanjo’s Third Term Takes Shape

President Olusegun Obasanjo perfects strategies to elongate his tenure By Ademola Adegbamigbe The drama now has all the trappings of a reversal of roles in its comic and serious dimensions. When General Ibrahim Babangida, IBB for short, was military President, riding roughshod over his subjects, manipulating politicians like a puppeteer and adopting all the tricks in the book to sit tight in office, Olusegun Obasanjo, a retired general tending his fowls and pigs in his Ota farm, was a pain in his neck. In a speech he could have delivered at IBB’s aborted Council of States meeting in November 1992, Obasanjo advised IBB not to ‘‘mistake the silence of Nigerians for weakness and the sycophancy of the greedy and opportunistic people who parade the corridors of power as representatives of the people’s true feelings.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

