FRSC advises motorists to avoid traveling during blurred visibility

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists to be cautious and avoid traveling when visibility is blurred.

The Ogun Sector Commander of the corps, Mr Clement Oladele, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Oladele said the advice became necessary as intense haze had reduced visibility, especially in the early mornings and late evenings.

He said if it was important to embark on any trip, drivers should take extra cautionary steps including traveling at reduced speed, alertness and deep concentration devoid of distraction inside the vehicle.

“In addition, the vehicles day light running light should be activated to enhance your visibility and enable other motorists with whom you are sharing the road to easily notice you.

“Pedestrians going to work in the haze should as much as possible wear highly reflective apparels.

“They should also protect themselves with appropriate warm clothing that can minimise the effects of the cold weather on their health.

“They should also stay close to the sides of the road where moving vehicles can easily see them to prevent vehicles crashing into them, where they are waiting to board vehicles.”

The sector commander also enjoined motorists to drive cautiously, obey traffic regulations and follow instructions from FRSC patrol teams and other traffic agencies.

He warned that any motorist that disobeyed traffic rules and regulations would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

