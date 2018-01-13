FRSC arrests impersonator in Kano

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Kano Sector Command, has arrested a suspected impersonator in possession Military Identity Card.

Ahmed Mohammed, the acting Sector Commander, made this known to newsmen in Kano on Saturday.

He said that the suspect was arrested by FRSC officials “on Thursday, 4/1/2018 while on a special Patrol tagged: ’Operation Zero’, along Kano – Kaduna road.

”Our men accosted one Gude Ude, who claimed to be personnel of the FRSC, while driving a Sharon Vehicle.

”After investigation, a FRSC uniform was found in his possession and he was arraigned at the Special Mobile Court attached to the Special Patrol Operations.

“The suspect also presented a military ID Card, claiming to be a soldier and was arrested when he attempted to escape,” he said.

According to Mohammed, further investigation was embarked by the by the police and the suspect was handed over to the Kumbotso police Divisional headquarters.

“He was charged to a Magistrates’ Court.

“It is in view of this that we wish to draw the attention and warn the general public to always beware of fraudsters, who claim to be members of the Corps and defraud innocent victims”, he said.

Mohammed reaffirmed the command’s commitment towards arresting and prosecuting perpetrators of these acts.

He urged the general public to report suspected cases to nearest FRSC or Police stations.

