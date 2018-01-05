FRSC Redeploys ‎109 Personnel

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has redeployed 109 personnel as part of efforts to enhance its operational efficiency. According to the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, who quoted the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, as saying the shakeup was aimed at actualising the 2018 strategic goals of the FRSC in the National […]

