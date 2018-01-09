 Fuel crisis: NANS sets up c’ttee on distribution, pricing, sales – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Fuel crisis: NANS sets up c’ttee on distribution, pricing, sales – The Punch

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in Business


Fuel crisis: NANS sets up c'ttee on distribution, pricing, sales
The National Association of Nigerian Students on Monday called on Nigerians not to pay more than the official pump price of premium motor spirit (petrol) fixed at N145 per litre. The association also set up a committee to monitor compliance on the
