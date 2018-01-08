Fuel Crisis: PDP Accuses Buhari, APC Of Wrecking Economy
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the failure of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Ministry of Petroleum Resources to find any solution to the biting fuel crisis in the country has wrecked the nation’s economy. The opposition party further slammed the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu over his proposals to trade away […]
The post Fuel Crisis: PDP Accuses Buhari, APC Of Wrecking Economy appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
