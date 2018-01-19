 Fuel crisis worsens, as DPR clamps down on illegal oil marketers – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Fuel crisis worsens, as DPR clamps down on illegal oil marketers – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Business


Fuel crisis worsens, as DPR clamps down on illegal oil marketers
Despite assurances by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, of a return to normalcy in fuel supply, the fuel crisis worsened, yesterday, in Abuja, while transportation costs also rose astronomically. Fuel crisis. The queues which returned
