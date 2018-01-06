Fuel Price Increase Is Inhumane And Completely Unacceptable – PDP Tells FG

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the Federal Government to forget its alleged plot to hike the pump price of petrol from the already “exorbitant” N145 per litre, saying such would not only be “criminal but inhuman and completely unacceptable”. The party said investigations have shown that the Federal Government has been lying to […]

