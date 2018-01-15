Fuel pricing: Kachikwu’s desperate options – Henry Boyo

Thankfully, fuel stations have gradually reopened for ‘normal’ business, while the severe social agony and angst instigated by the recent acute scarcity, has significantly eased with the reported improvement in NNPC’s fuel stock. Nevertheless, Nigerians may not sleep with both eyes closed, as another scarcity, may just be round the corner. Indeed, on January 4th […]

The post Fuel pricing: Kachikwu’s desperate options – Henry Boyo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

