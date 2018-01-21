Fuel queues fail to disappear in FCT, Nasarawa, others – The Punch
The Punch
Fuel queues fail to disappear in FCT, Nasarawa, others
Fuel queues by motorists continued in Abuja and others states on Saturday despite repeated promises by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation that the situation would improve. Many filling stations did not dispense Premium Motor Spirit, popularly …
