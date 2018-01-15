Fuel scarcity: 20 marketers apprehended —IPMAN BoT chair – Vanguard
Fuel scarcity: 20 marketers apprehended —IPMAN BoT chair
ABUJA—CHAIRMAN, Board of Trustees, BoT, of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Alhaji Abdulkadir Aminu, has said no fewer than 20 petroleum marketers that allegedly involved in creating scarcity of petroleum products have …
