Fuel scarcity: DAPMAN indicts Nigeria Ports Authority

Following the investigative hearing on the perennial fuel scarcity across the country by Senate Committee on Petroleum downstream, Chairman of Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPMAN), Mr. Dapo Abiodun has blamed the Nigeria Ports Authority for being responsible for difficulties encountered in the importation of fuel into the country. Speaking on Tuesday at […]

Fuel scarcity: DAPMAN indicts Nigeria Ports Authority

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

