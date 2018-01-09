 Fuel scarcity: Fares rise in Enugu | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fuel scarcity: Fares rise in Enugu

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

CIVIL servants, parents and businessmen are now finding things difficult in Enugu, as a result of the lingering fuel crisis that has raised the price of petrol from between the official pump price of N145 to N200 and N250 respectively. The situation is becoming more worrisome because transport fare has continued to rise after the […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.