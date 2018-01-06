Fuel scarcity: Labour to picket filling stations selling above N145 – WorldStage
|
Fuel scarcity: Labour to picket filling stations selling above N145
WorldStage
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to picket filling stations selling petroleum products above official pump prices. An official of Ebonyi chapter of the congress made this known in Abakaliki. The union decried the lingering fuel crisis …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!