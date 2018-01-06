 Fuel scarcity: Labour to picket filling stations selling above N145 – WorldStage | Nigeria Today
Fuel scarcity: Labour to picket filling stations selling above N145

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fuel scarcity: Labour to picket filling stations selling above N145
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to picket filling stations selling petroleum products above official pump prices. An official of Ebonyi chapter of the congress made this known in Abakaliki. The union decried the lingering fuel crisis
