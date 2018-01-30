 Fuel Scarcity: Loading resumes in Ejigbo satelite depot – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fuel Scarcity: Loading resumes in Ejigbo satelite depot – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Fuel Scarcity: Loading resumes in Ejigbo satelite depot
Vanguard
THE scarcity of petrol is expected to be eased up in Lagos and its environs, as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC said it has resumed loading at Ejigbo. Kachikwu. Ejigbo depot is a major reception infrastructure which holds a
FG Still Owns Us N170.6b Fuel Subsidy Debt – NNPCLeadership Newspapers (press release)
We received N5.1tn as subsidy payment in nine years –NNPCThe Punch
Subsidy: NNPC says FG owing it N170.6 billion in outstanding paymentsPremium Times
The Nation Newspaper –Independent Newspapers Limited –THISDAY Newspapers –CHANNELS TELEVISION
all 25 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.