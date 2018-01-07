Fuel scarcity: Marketers give conditions to sell petrol at N145

Oil marketers have said that the cost of petrol in the pricing template that is currently being reviewed will be determined by foreign exchange. The marketers said they will only import petrol if the rate of forex is suitable enough to encourage the importation of the commodity. The Nigerian Government had on Friday announced that […]

Fuel scarcity: Marketers give conditions to sell petrol at N145

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

