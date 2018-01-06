 Fuel scarcity: NLC threatens to welcome Nigeria into New Year with strike | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fuel scarcity: NLC threatens to welcome Nigeria into New Year with strike

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has vowed to embark on industrial action if the petrol scarcity biting the country persists into the New Year. NLC gave the threat in a statement issued on Friday, December 29. The statement, however, lauded the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, for directing the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources […]

Fuel scarcity: NLC threatens to welcome Nigeria into New Year with strike

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.