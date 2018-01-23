Fuel scarcity: Sell at N145 or lose your petrol, DPR warns marketers – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Fuel scarcity: Sell at N145 or lose your petrol, DPR warns marketers
Daily Trust
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has warned marketers within its Enugu Zone to comply with N145 pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or have their products dispensed to customers free. Mr Unyime Akpan of Health, Safety and Environment …
More pains as fuel scarcity returns
