Fulani Herdsmen Attack: Aisha Blasts President Buhari Over Benue Mass Burial

Aisha Yesufu, the co-convener of Bring Back Our Girls has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for not attending the mass burial of 73 Benue victims massacred by Fulani herdsmen.

The BBOG convener described Buhari’s absence as very heartless and insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.

This was in reaction to a tweet by the presidency official twitter account congratulating the winner of his 2017 Season’s Greetings Card.

Buhari on his page wrote “Let me specially thank @Michael_CXT, whose submission inspired the final design of my 2017 Season’s Greetings Card. He won the competition @NGRPresident organized to design the Card. I congratulate him, and wish him the best in his future endeavour.”

Aisha in reply described Buhari’s post as inconsiderate on a day when Nigerians were mourning death of their loved ones.

She wrote “This was tweeted 3 hours ago on the day that 73 Nigerians from Benue State killed by herdsmen terrorists were given mass burial. How insensitive & heartless!

“If President Muhammadu Buhari was to visit that same Benue today, he would be welcomed by smiling crowd of docile citizens.”