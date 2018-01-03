Fulani Herdsmen attacks Catholic Catechist In Abuja

According to reports, Michael Olumo of St Anthony Catholic Church, Abuja and others were attacked on their way back to Abuja from Niger State.

It was reported that Fulani Herdsmen attacked him and others on the way.

‘Nigerian Catholics’ shared the news on their page and they pray for quick recovery.

They were badly injured with matchets.

Nigerian Catholics shared the pictures with caption :

‘So so sad right now, got the shock of my life this is the Cathechist St Anthony Catholic Church KABUSA parish a suburb of Abuja, Cathecist Michael Alumo he was among those attack by Fulani herdsmen yesterday on his way coming back from family reunion meeting

boundary between Niger state and Abuja,

Please help PRAY for his quick recovery’.

