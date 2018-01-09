Fulani Herdsmen: Audu Ogbeh revealed reasons behind recent killings

Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh says inability of government to do something substantial for Fulani herdsmen over the years is the cause of the current crisis facing the nation today.

Chief Ogbeh disclosed this in Abuja at a meeting organised by the Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, which has in attendance the Inspector general of police, governors of Kaduna, Benue, Niger, Taraba and Nasarawa State, Director general of DSS,and Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC.

The meeting which was still ongoing at the time of writing this report was organised to resolve urgent security challenges facing the nation.

Chief Ogbeh revealed that the Federal government is planing to stop Fulani herdsmen from roaming about by setting up a programme called cattle colonies where at least 5, 000 hectares of land would be made available, adequate water would be made available, and adequate pasture would be made available.

Chief Ogbeh said a Fulani herdsmen must not have his life threatened by circumstances surrounding his profession rather they should be provided with security against rustlers to enable them lead a normal life.

“The farmer and herdsmen must not have his life threatened by circumstances surrounding his profession. We do not want the farmer to lose his crops nor would we want anyone to. Over the years we have not done much to look seriously into the issue of livestock development in the country. People ask the question why should government get involved?

“Why shouldn’t the herdsmen manage their own livestock? I am sad to tell you that in the last 50 years until recently we may have done enough for the rice farmer, the cassava farmer, the maize farmer, the cocoa farmer, but we haven’t done much for herdsmen and that inability and omission on our part is resulting in the crises we are witnessing today. In Europe, every cow that is farmed gets a subsidy of Six Euros per day; we have done next to nothing for the cattle rearers here and as a result its operation has become a threat to the existence of our farmers and that is what this communique will seek to resolve.

“We are planning a programme called cattle colonies not ranches but colonies where at least 5, 000 hectares of land would be made available, adequate water, adequate pasture would be made available. We also want to stop cattle rearers from roaming about; the culture of cattle roaming about will be stopped. The cattle will be provided with water and adequate security by the rangers, adequate pasture milk collection even security against rustlers to enable them lead a normal life. This has been done elsewhere in India, Ethiopia and even Brazil”,

