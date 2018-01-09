Fulani Herdsmen: Buhari orders IGP Idris to relocate to Benue

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to move immediately to Benue State to restore law and order. Buhari gave the order on Monday night, according to a statement by police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood. The order came as more killings of innocent people by herdsmen in Guma and Logo Local […]

