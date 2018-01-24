Fulani Herdsmen Burn 150 Acres Of My Palm Plantation – Former SSG, Adigun Cries Out

Former SSG cries out after suspected Fulani herdsmen on Sunday night invaded Lagun, a suburb of Ibadan, and set ablaze 150 acres of palm plantation in a night raid operation.

Former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Ayodele Adigun who owns the farm, told journalists after inspecting the burnt farm yesterday that he experienced the same fate two years ago when his poultry farm valued at N100 million was destroyed and six of the farm attendants maimed.

According to Daily Post, about 1,500 palm trees were destroyed with value yet to be ascertained as at yesterday morning when he visited the place with a team of security agents.

“We have reported to the police and till now they are yet to make any arrest. I am disturbed. I am concerned because we are talking about diversification of economy but with these hoodlums now, there is a problem as many people would not like to go and farm again.”





Meanwhile, the Oyo State Police Command yesterday called for peaceful coexistence between the Fulani herders and the farmers.





Addressing a security interactive forum, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Odude, said, “We have to organise this meeting so that we can address some issues affecting farmers and Fulani herdsmen.”