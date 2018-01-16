Fulani herdsmen: Cardinal Onaiyekan breaks silence on Benue killings
The metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has expressed worries over the recent killing of over 70 persons in Benue State. The former president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), said it wasn’t as if two communities were at war, but that people were sleeping and in the process, were slaughtered […]
