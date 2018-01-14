Fulani Herdsmen: Ekiti guber aspirant, Faparusi backs colonies
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bamidele Faparusi has decried the killings in Benue, Taraba, Adamawa and few other states in recent times, describing the situation as not only pathetic but tragic. The APC governorship aspirant in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Saturday said rejection of the proposed cow colonies may exacerbate […]
Fulani Herdsmen: Ekiti guber aspirant, Faparusi backs colonies
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!