Fulani Herdsmen/ Farmers Clashes: Way out of the Crisis
By Rasheed Akinkuolie These are uncertain times in Nigeria, which demand deep introspection and coming together with one purpose to tackle the multiple problems which are now facing the country. The mutuallly assured self destructive actions of farmers and herdsmen in Benue, Taraba, Kaduna and some states in Northern Nigeria is worrisome and must not be allowed to degenerate further by acts of revenge or other unhelpful retaliatory actions. This crisis and others are problems which can easily be solved by building dairy and animal husbandry industries around farmers and herdsmen or pastoralists in the country.
