Fulani herdsmen killed over 5,000 farmers in 9 LG areas—Benue lawmakers

BENUE federal lawmakers at the National Assembly have accused Fulani herdsmen of killing over 5000 Benue farmers and destroying properties worth billions of naira in nine local government areas of the state. The lawmakers stressed that the incessant attacks by the herders were very provocative considering the fact that the Benue people are hospitable and […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

