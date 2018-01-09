 Fulani herdsmen killed over 5,000 farmers in 9 LG areas—Benue lawmakers | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

BENUE federal lawmakers at the National Assembly have accused Fulani herdsmen of killing over 5000 Benue farmers and destroying properties worth billions of naira in nine local government areas of the state. The lawmakers stressed that the incessant attacks by the herders were very provocative considering the fact that the Benue people are hospitable and […]

