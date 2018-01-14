Fulani Herdsmen: Nigerian Politicians Are Always Looking For The Next Election Whether People Are Dying Or Not – Bishop Oyedepo
Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church Worldwide, says amidst the current fulani herdsmen attacks in Nigeria, Nigerians politicians are always looking for the next election whether people are dying or not. Oyedepo, while condemning the killings by Fulani herdsmen stated that Nigeria is in a ‘state of slumber. Addressing members of his church during […]
