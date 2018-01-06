Fulani herdsmen not behind Benue killings – Police IG, Idris
Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has dismissed insinuations that herdsmen masterminded the killing of over twenty persons in Benue State. The police boss described the incident as ‘mere communal crisis.’ Addressing State house correspondents after Friday’s juma’at service at the presidential villa mosque, Idris disclosed that, “an approval has been given by the presidency […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
