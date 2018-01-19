 Fulani herdsmen: Osun kicks against cattle colonies | Nigeria Today
Fulani herdsmen: Osun kicks against cattle colonies

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Osun State Government has rejected the cattle colony being proposed by the Federal Government. The federal government had earlier proposed the establishment of cattle colonies to address the continuous killing of farmers by Fulani herdsmen across the country. The Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Osun State, Mr. Adelani Baderinwa, while reacting to the […]

