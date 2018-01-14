Fulani herdsmen: Pastor Tunde Bakare attacks Buhari
Tunde Bakare, Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, has condemned President Muhammadu Bubari for not reacting swiftly to the crisis created by Fulani herdsmen across the country. The cleric said Buhari’s government failed in the area of security, a situation which had permitted a genocide in some parts of the country. In a statement, the […]
Fulani herdsmen: Pastor Tunde Bakare attacks Buhari
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!