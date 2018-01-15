Fulani herdsmen planning to establish Emirs in Igboland, middle Belt – MASSOB
The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB), has alleged that Fulani herdsmen are being used to establish Emirs in places like Owerri, Enugu, Benin, Agatu, Abeokuta and other towns where Federal Government plans to create grazing colonies. MASSOB made the claim while insisting that Fulani herdsmen and their kinsmen were […]
