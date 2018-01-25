 Fulani Herdsmen Strikes Again Kill Four In Benue | Nigeria Today
Fulani Herdsmen Strikes Again Kill Four In Benue

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Four people have been allegedly murdered in Benue State, after some Fulani herdsmen attacked a community in Benue State.  Uvir Council Ward in Guma LGA of the State was attacked and four has been confirmed dead.

It was gathered that that among the casualty was a group leader, whose name was given as Alex Mtsor.

According to a witness, James, the intensely outfitted shooters attacked the town late Wednesday night.

As at the time of reporting this, the Police PRO in the state, Moses Yamuh was not available for a comment on the incident.

 

