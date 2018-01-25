Fulani Herdsmen Strikes Again Kill Four In Benue

Four people have been allegedly murdered in Benue State, after some Fulani herdsmen attacked a community in Benue State. Uvir Council Ward in Guma LGA of the State was attacked and four has been confirmed dead.

It was gathered that that among the casualty was a group leader, whose name was given as Alex Mtsor.

According to a witness, James, the intensely outfitted shooters attacked the town late Wednesday night.

As at the time of reporting this, the Police PRO in the state, Moses Yamuh was not available for a comment on the incident.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

