Fulani Herdsmen Strikes Again, Kills 7 In Kaduna (Photos)
Earlier yesterday some suspected fulani herdsmen attacked innocent villagers at Danganji Doka, Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State. Seven confirmed dead.
Comments
