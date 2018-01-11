Fulani Herdsmen Strikes Again, Kills Head Of Taraba Village Along With His 2 Wives – Graphic Photo

To be honest, I’m tired of reporting news of incessant killing by these animals that calls themselves Fulani Herdsmen. Now I know that this country is not even only for the Northerners but owned precisely by the Fulani Herdsmen.

This killings has gone on for a long time and yet government of the day is doing practically nothing about it. And yet some cannibalistic politicians will come out and ask the masses not to politicize the killings by Fulani Herdsmen.

75 victims of this dreaded people was buried today in Benue State and yet they are continuing in this quest unchallenged. It is indeed very unfortunate. Scores have been killed in Taraba State after Fulani herdsmen launched another attack on Ananum village in the Donga Local Government Area of the state.

Reports suggest that the head of the Ananum village was gruesomely killed along with his two wives after being attacked by the herdsmen.

Fulani Herdsmen Massacre in Nigeria photos