 Fulani Herdsmen Strikes Again, Kills Head Of Taraba Village Along With His 2 Wives – Graphic Photo | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fulani Herdsmen Strikes Again, Kills Head Of Taraba Village Along With His 2 Wives – Graphic Photo

Posted on Jan 11, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

To be honest, I’m tired of reporting news of incessant killing by these animals that calls themselves Fulani Herdsmen. Now I know that this country is not even only for the Northerners but owned precisely by the Fulani Herdsmen. 
This killings has gone on for a long time and yet government of the day is doing practically nothing about it. And yet some cannibalistic politicians will come out and ask the masses not to politicize the killings by Fulani Herdsmen.
75 victims of this dreaded people was buried today in Benue State and yet they are continuing in this quest unchallenged. It is indeed very unfortunate. Scores have been killed in Taraba State after Fulani herdsmen launched another attack on Ananum village in the Donga Local Government Area of the state. 
Reports suggest that the head of the Ananum village was gruesomely killed along with his two wives after being attacked by the herdsmen.
Fulani Herdsmen Massacre in Nigeria photos 

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.