Fulani herdsmen: We won't prohibit cattle rearing — Ondo govt
Vanguard
Fulani herdsmen: We won't prohibit cattle rearing — Ondo govt
Vanguard
Akure—THE Ondo State government, yesterday, said it would not prohibit cattle rearing in the state but said plans are underway to regulate the activities of Fulani herdsmen and their cattle to ensure peaceful co-existence of farmers and the herdsmen …
