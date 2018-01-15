Fulani herdsmen: Yoruba group kicks against cattle colonies, slams Audu Ogbeh

A Yoruba Youth socio-cultural group, Igbimo Odo Yoruba has outrightly kicked against the plans by the Federal Government to establish cattle colonies across the country for herdsmen. Leader of the group, Comrade Olufemi Lawson, in a statement on Monday, averred that the position of the Yoruba youth was in reaction to a statement credited to […]

Fulani herdsmen: Yoruba group kicks against cattle colonies, slams Audu Ogbeh

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

