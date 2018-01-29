Full List: Big Brother Naija 2018 Housemates

The TV reality Show, BBNaija 2018 debuted on Sunday 28 of January. 20 housemates were introduced during the live broadcast. The housemates introduced themselves ad their area of specialization.

They are all business minded people who will like to use BBNaija to promote their business.

It should be noted that one hour after the show, six (6) housemates were evicted. The reason behind the eviction is not yet known and Fans are hoping it is one of the pranks of Big brother.

Below are the names of the new housemates:

Ahneeka

Alex

Angel

Anto

Bambam

Bitto

Cee-C

Dee-One

Ifu Ennada

K Brule

Khloe

Leo

Lolu

Miracle

Nina

Princess

Rico Swavey

Teddy A

Tobi

Vandora.

Read full biography:

1. Nina Ivy: is an ambitious Stylist, model and, actor. Her full name is Nina Chinonso, she hails from Owerri, in Imo state.

2. Teddy A: Teddy has two things that makes him feel good and they are recording and making music in the studio. He is a father to a four-year old son.

3. K Brule: K.Brule is a rapper, producer and songwriter who enjoys spending time rehearsing in studios.

4. Vandora: Vandora is from Edo state is a little bit of a crazy person, she enjoy stalking to people, doing make up and watching TV.

5. Alex Sandra Asagwa: is a social butterfly who loves to dance. This single, vibrant, young lady is one of three children and she said she will miss her family the most while in the House.

6. Dee One: A Comedian, says he is in a very serious relationship.. and he’s funny AF! From an early age, Dee-One has learned to laugh at everything and has developed this talent into an art.

7. Khloe : She is a designer and a social media freak. She said she wonders how she will cope without internet while in the house. She looks forward to using BBNaija as a large platform to promote her business.

8. Bitto : He sad he lost his mum 10 years ago and wears her ring to remind him of making his mama happy even in grave.

