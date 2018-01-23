 Full List of States that volunteered lands for Cattle Colonies. | Nigeria Today
Full List of States that volunteered lands for Cattle Colonies.

Posted on Jan 23, 2018

Northern states have agreed to establish cattle colonies except Benue and Taraba states. The states include Adamawa, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe, Borno, Jigawa, Yobe, Niger, Kogi and Kwara states. All the 16 states have agreed to volunteer 5,000 hectares of land each. Meanwhile, all the 17 states of Southern Nigeria […]

