Full list of winners at 2017 CAF Awards

Below is a list of all the winners at the 2017 Aiteo CAF Awards

Men’s Player of the Year Award– Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Women’s Player of the Year Award– Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria)

Men’s National Team of the Year Award– Egypt

Women’s National Team of the Year Award– South Africa

Legend Award– Ibrahim Sunday (Ghana)

Leader of the Year Award– Ahmed Yahya (Mauritania)

Club of the Year Award– Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

Coach of the Year Award– Hector Cuper (Egypt)

Youth Player of the Year Award– Patson Daka (Zambia)

Platinum Award– Ghana’s Head of state Nana Akufo-Addo & Liberia Head of state George Weah

