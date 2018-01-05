Full list of winners of CAF awards 2017

African Player of the Year Mohamed Salah (Egypt and Liverpool) Women’s Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria and Dalian Quanjian) Youth Player of the Year Patson Daka (Zambia and Liefering) Coach of the Year Hector Cuper (Egypt) Club of the Year Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco) National Team of the Year Egypt Women’s National Team of the Year South Africa CAF Legend Award Ibrahim Sunday (Ghana) Platinum Award Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – President of Ghana George Weah – President-elect of Liberia and former World, Africa and European Player of the Year Fans’ Finest XI Goalkeeper: Aymen Mathlouthi (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel) Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Egypt & Al Ahly), Eric Bailly (Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester United), Ali Maaloul (Tunisia & Al Ahly) Midfielders:

