Full Passenger Plane Hangs Off Cliff After Skidding Off Runway [Video]

Had it not got stuck in the mud, a plane carrying 162 passengers could have landed in the sea.

That’s according to authorities referring to the Pegasus Airlines flight that, late on Saturday, skidded off the Trabzon runway, in Turkey, reports CBS News.

Images of the scene show just how close the plane, hanging ever so perilously just above the water, came plunging into the Black Sea.

Take a look:

Thankfully, however, all passengers and crew on board the plane were able to disembark safely before anything bad happened:

The state-run Anadolu news agency said panic broke out on board as the plane careened out of control, BBC News reports. Photos showed the jet lying nose down just feet from the water’s edge on a muddy slope. “We tilted to the side. The front was down while the plane’s rear was up. There was panic, people shouting, screaming,” passenger Fatma Gordu told Anadolu news agency. Another passenger, Yuksel Gordu, said words weren’t enough to describe the fear on the flight, which originated in Ankara, the capital. “It’s a miracle we escaped. We could have burned, exploded, flown into the sea,” Gordu told the news agency. “Thank God for this. I feel like I’m going crazy when I think about it.”

Put yourselves in the shoes of these passengers:

Yeah, I’d probably have gone into a state of panic, too.

[source:cnn]

