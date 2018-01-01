 Full Transcript: President Buhari’s New Year Address – Proshare Nigeria Limited (press release) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Full Transcript: President Buhari’s New Year Address – Proshare Nigeria Limited (press release)

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Proshare Nigeria Limited (press release)

Full Transcript: President Buhari's New Year Address
Proshare Nigeria Limited (press release)
I join my fellow citizens this morning to welcome and celebrate the New Year 2018. This year promises to be pivotal in our quest for CHANGE. Unfortunately, I am saddened to acknowledge that for many this Christmas and New Year holidays have been

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.