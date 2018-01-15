Funke Akindele’s name removed as cast on Avengers, Genevieve takes over role – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Funke Akindele's name removed as cast on Avengers, Genevieve takes over role
Daily Post Nigeria
Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele's name has been removed from the cast list of upcoming superhero movie, Avengers: Infinity War and replaced with her colleague, Popular actress Genevieve Nnaji. DAILY POST reported that Akindele's name was published on …
Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele On The Cast List Of “Avengers: Infinity War”?
Someone Is Clearly Trolling Nigerians With The 'Avengers 3' Cast List
Funke Akindele no longer cast of “Avengers: Infinity War”
