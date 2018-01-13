 Gandujiyya /Kwankwasiya dispute dangerous for Kano – NGO | Nigeria Today
Gandujiyya /Kwankwasiya dispute dangerous for Kano – NGO

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

A Kano-based Non Governmental Organization, Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has expressed concern over the growing animosity between Gandujiyya and Kwankwassiyya factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. The CITAD Senior Programme Manager, Mr Isah Garba made the remark at a news conference in Kano. NAN reports that while Gandujiyya faction is in support of the incumbent governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje while the Kwankwassiyya faction is controlled by the immediate past governor, Engr Rabi’u Kwankwaso.

