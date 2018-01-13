Power generation hits 4327MW despite gas pipeline fire – The Punch
Power generation hits 4327MW despite gas pipeline fire
The Punch
Power generation in Nigeria increased by 1,100 megawatts in four days despite last Thursday's fire incident that affected the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline supplying gas to some power plants. While the nation's current transmission capacity was put at 7 …
Gas pipeline explosion has not affected supply –NNPC
Gas explosion: NNPC directs immediate repair works
