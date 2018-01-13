 Power generation hits 4327MW despite gas pipeline fire – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Power generation hits 4327MW despite gas pipeline fire – The Punch

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Power generation hits 4327MW despite gas pipeline fire
The Punch
Power generation in Nigeria increased by 1,100 megawatts in four days despite last Thursday's fire incident that affected the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline supplying gas to some power plants. While the nation's current transmission capacity was put at 7
Gas pipeline explosion has not affected supply –NNPCNew Telegraph Newspaper
Gas explosion: NNPC directs immediate repair worksTheNewsGuru

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.