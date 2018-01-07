 Gauteng education dept to help allocate 31 000 pupils to schools by end of Jan – Citizen | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gauteng education dept to help allocate 31 000 pupils to schools by end of Jan – Citizen

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

Gauteng education dept to help allocate 31 000 pupils to schools by end of Jan
Citizen
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi speaks during a media briefing at Mahlube Secondary School in Mamelodi East on 16 October 2017. The MEC's visit follows an alleged sexual assault of a pupil of the school by one of the school's private security
All learners will be placed: LesufiTimes LIVE
#MatricResults2017: Lesufi's investment in schools 'paying off'Infosurhoy

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.